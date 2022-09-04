Texas Tech soccer concluded its road trip with a 0-0 draw against Saint Mary’s on Sunday at Saint Mary’s Stadium in Moraga, Calif. The scoreless outing for the Red Raiders marked their fourth shutout in five games, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders entered Sunday’s match 1-2-2, coming off the heels of a 0-1 defeat courtesy of Washington on Thursday. The Gaels began the match boasting an undefeated record, sitting at 3-0-1 at kick-off.
First half play consisted of both teams attempting to find a rhythm offensively. Possession was largely held in the middle of the field as both defenses went back and forth making stops. Junior forward Gisselle Kozarski rang the crossbar early, as her 6th minute shot would narrowly miss the goal. Kozarski went on to have three shots in the match, a team high.
Kozarski’s shot was one of only two in the first half for the Red Raiders, the other coming from senior defender Hannah Anderson in the 43rd minute of action.
The offensive tempo ramped up in the second half of play as both sides began to make deeper runs in the attacking third of the pitch. Several crosses from the Red Raiders in the 77th minute of action came upon a dead end and they failed to find more opportunities to finish the game.
The Gaels offense put forth their best opportunity to score in the final five minutes of the game with two shots coming from freshman midfielder Savannah Schwarze and freshman forward Tessa Salvestrin. The Red Raider defense was able to withstand the late pressure and walked away without allowing a goal.
Tech closed out the match with six total shots, with only two of them coming on goal. Saint Mary’s matched the shot tally with six of their own to go along with seven corner kick opportunities.
The Red Raiders will be back in action on Thursday, Sept. 8, when they take on the Houston Cougars. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m at John Walker Soccer Complex in Lubbock.
