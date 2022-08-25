Texas Tech soccer finished its homestand with a 1-1 draw against New Mexico at John Walker Soccer Complex on Thursday.
The Red Raiders were on the attack early and often, with three shots being fired off in the first five minutes.
Senior forward Macy Schultz eventually connected with sophomore defender Macy Blackburn to put Tech on the board with a 4th minute goal.
Though the goal was Schultz' first of the year, it was her fourth shot on goal this season. She said some film sessions this week have helped her tweak some of her offensive errors over the first two games.
"I watched film this week with (assistant coach Nick Hallam) and I just didn't have my feet ready," Schultz said. "I had to be ready for it in case it came to me because previously I wasn't. That was my downfall in the last few minutes."
Blackburn was sidelined shortly after the goal for the remainder of the match following a non-contact injury in the 7th minute.
Shultz discussed Blackburn's impact on the team after the game. The sophomore has assisted all three of Tech's goals this season.
"Definitely a big loss for us," Schultz said. "She's one of our best players, but she's obviously going to be the best teammate she can be even if she's on the field or not."
Tech head coach Tom Stone gave an update on Blackburn's injury, even hinting that she may have avoided a serious injury on the play.
"She appears to have had a less serious injury than it appeared," Stone said. "It sounds like she'll be out for a bit, but we'll know for sure tomorrow."
Junior defender Elise Anderson immediately replaced Blackburn following the injury. Stone said Anderson did her job despite the situation she abruptly put in.
"She was a starter last spring, she was a starter last year. In our minds, she's a starter still now," Stone said. "She went in, had great confidence, settled into the game. I thought Elise was one of our standout players tonight."
Tech held its lead for nearly the entire first half until New Mexico forward Jadyn Edwards tied the game at one with a 39th minute goal.
Edwards broke free and shot past the diving Madison White for her fourth goal of the year, according to New Mexico Athletics.
Despite numerous opportunities for Tech, including four second half corner kicks, the game ended a 1-1 draw.
Stone said the tie was frustrating despite what he considered a strong showing from his team.
"I mean to be honest it was another really good performance," Stone said. "Tonight, we were on the front foot and created most of the chances, had most of the stats ... I think we were on top for most."
The Red Raiders now hit the road with a 1-1-1 record to take on California State Fullerton on Saturday.
