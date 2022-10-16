Texas Tech soccer finished its tour of the state of Kansas with a 2-1 victory over the Jayhawks Sunday at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence, Kan. The Red Raiders stretched their conference win streak to four to bring their conference point total to 14, according to Big 12 Sports.
Kansas hosted Sunday’s match coming off the heels of its first victory in the Big 12: a 3-1 defeat of Oklahoma Oct. 13, according to Kansas Athletics. Despite holding an 8-7-1 record overall, the Jayhawks have struggled in conference play, sitting at 1-4-1 prior to the match.
It was a hectic opening to the match that saw two goals scored in the first 10 minutes. A long pass from Kansas defender Kate Dreyer found forward Shira Elinav, who found the back of the net to give the Jayhawks the early advantage in the fifth minute.
Tech retaliated less than a minute later when a deflected cross found sophomore forward Ashleigh Williams, who tapped in a shot to tie the game for the Red Raiders.
After beginning in chaotic fashion, the first half consisted of transition play with both sides exchanging counter attacks but neither was able to take the lead.
The Red Raiders opened the second half on their front foot, matching their first half shot tally of five within 15 minutes of play.
A 58th minute shot from senior midfielder Penelope Mulenga was mishandled by Kansas goalkeeper Hayven Harrison, which allowed Ashleigh Williams to follow up and grab her second goal of the match.
The goals from Williams gave her the eighth and ninth of her 2022 campaign, according to Tech Athletics. Now sitting at nine goals, Williams has surpassed her goal tally from the 2021 season (eight).
It was a stifling second half performance from Tech defensively. After allowing five shots in the first half, the Red Raiders were able to hold Kansas to only two in the second with neither of those being on target.
The Red Raiders will return to Lubbock with an 8-3-5 overall record. Up next for Tech is a date with Baylor Thursday Oct. 20. The senior night match will kick off at 7 p.m at John Walker Soccer Complex.
