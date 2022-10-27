Texas Tech soccer’s hot streak came to an end Thursday by way of a 0-0 draw with No. 15 Texas Christian University at Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium in Fort Worth.
The Red Raiders’ draw with the Horned Frogs left both sides tied for second place in the conference standings, according to Big 12 Sports.
The reigning conference champion, TCU hosted Thursday’s match maintaining a 10-3-4 record, sitting at 5-1-2 in its Big 12 slate, according to TCU Athletics. The sole loss for the Horned Frogs in conference came at the hands of Oklahoma (2-1) Oct. 20.
TCU opened the match on its front foot and was the aggressor in the first 45 minutes of action. Despite not having any scores to show for it, the Horned Frogs concluded the half with five shots and were awarded nine corner kicks.
With TCU dominating possession in its end of the pitch, Tech struggled to build any offensive rhythm. The Red Raiders’ lone shot of the half came off the foot of sophomore forward Kaitlyn Giametta, but the shot flew over the crossbar.
The second half of play proved to be no different than the first, with the Horned Frogs keeping their feet on the gas pedal throughout the half. Shots from midfielders Gracie Brian and Chaylyn Hubbard were TCU’s closest opportunities to score, but both shots rolled wide of goal.
The rough start offensively for the Red Raiders trickled into the second half of play. Runs at goal were scarce and the singular shot of the second half came from senior forward Macy Schultz, a strike that sailed far from the goal.
13 second-half shots from TCU all came up short and the Horned Frogs were unable to capitalize on any of their 18 corner kicks as it was a standout match from Tech senior goalkeeper Madison White. The Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week put up four saves and was the interceptor of numerous Horned Frog corner kicks.
The Red Raiders’ two shots is a new season low, according to Tech Athletics. It is the first time since Oct. 8 against Oklahoma that Tech has been held to single-digit shot attempts in a match.
Goal differential was the tiebreaker to determine seeding for the Big 12 Tournament, and TCU’s differential of +9 seats Tech at the No. 3 seed.
Up next for the Red Raiders is the opening match of the Big 12 Tournament against Oklahoma Sunday at 8 p.m in Round Rock.
