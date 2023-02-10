Texas Tech softball kicked off its season at the Maverick Invitational split its season-opening double header Friday at Allan Saxe Field in Arlington. The Red Raiders defeated Tulsa 8-3 before falling to UT Arlington 4-3, as Craig Snider earned his first career win as head coach.
Tulsa got on the board with an RBI single from Kaylin Bearpaw at the top of the first, but fifth year pitcher Makinzy Herzog, and sophomore outfielder Demi Elder helped the Red Raiders answer in the bottom of the first. Senior infielder Ellie Bailey also scored in the frame on an error by Tulsa catcher Emma Vickrey to extend Tech’s lead to 3-0.
Senior shortstop Riley Love plated a fourth run in the bottom of the third with an RBI double that scored sophomore third baseman Abbie Orick.
Tulsa closed its gap with a pair of runs in the fourth inning, but Tech pulled away with four runs in the bottom of the frame, and held on the rest of the way for an 8-3 win. Senior first baseman Ellie Bailey made her presence felt with two runs, three hits and 5 RBI. Tech’s pitching effort was led by sophomore Sage Hoover who had 2.1 innings pitched, two strikeouts and zero walks.
The Red Raiders returned to the diamond against UT Arlington, and struck right away with an RBI single from junior second baseman Arianna Villa. Tech was shut out for the next four innings by Mavericks pitcher Jessica Adams and Tamya Waiters, while UTA pulled ahead with two runs in the bottom of the first inning and another in the third.
Down 3-1, the Red Raiders led a comeback effort in the top of the 6th, as Villa struck her first home run of the season, scoring Bailey in the process and tying the game at three. Third baseman Kimber Cortemelia played hero for the Mavericks, as her third hit of the day scored the go-ahead run and led to UTA’s 4-3 win.
Tech continues its run at the Maverick Invitational on Saturday with a rematch against Tulsa and UTA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.