Texas Tech women’s basketball snapped its three game losing streak Sunday afternoon, defeating Kansas State 78-68 at United Supermarkets Arena. The win gave the Lady Raiders their first season sweep of the Wildcats in program history, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech started off the game with an 18-point first quarter, including two made three-pointers from senior forward Bryn Gerlich. Gerlich was coming off a career-high 25 points in Wednesday’s loss to Oklahoma State.
The Lady Raiders continued to shoot from the three-point line in the second quarter, and at an efficient rate as well. A total of eight three-point attempts were taken in the second quarter by Tech, with four of them dropping in. Freshman guard Bailey Maupin made the final shot at the buzzer to close out the first half, as she finished with a team-high 10 points at the break.
Behind a 10-0 run, the Wildcats outscored the Lady Raiders in the third quarter 23-20. Kansas State guard Serena Sundell scored 13 points in the quarter that added to her 27 point total that she ended up finishing the game with.
Lady Raiders’ head coach Krista Gerlich was complimentary of Sundell's performance.
“Serena is a great player and we knew that going in”, Gerlich said. “She's a very, very good player and I've always been impressed with her play.”
Senior guard Bre’Amber Scott scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, propelling the Lady Raiders to a 78-68 victory and sweeping the Wildcats for the first time in program history.
Four Lady Raiders scored 15 or more points in the victory, led by Scott who finished with 18 points, 17 of which came in the second half.
Gerlich spoke on Scott’s impact aside from scoring the ball.
“She can do a variety of things and she's just as good on the defensive side of the ball as she is on offense”, Gerlich said. “I think that you saw her fight through some personal difficulties throughout the game … I thought that she played within herself and got to the free throw line, kind of fought that battle herself and then and then really started feeling confident on the offensive end.”
Scott and the Lady Raiders will travel to Austin for their second meeting with Texas on Feb. 8 at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.