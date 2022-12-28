Texas Tech football came to terms with Joey McGuire on a new six-year contract that will run through 2028. The new contract provides $100,000 annual increases in McGuire’s yearly compensation and totals out at $26.6 million, according to a Tech Athletics news release.
The new contract follows a first year from McGuire that saw Tech claim a 7-5 record, finishing fourth in the Big 12 and securing a Texas bowl bid against Ole Miss. This season also marked the first time Tech beat both Texas and Oklahoma in the same season.
Off the field, McGuire oversaw Tech’s best all-time academic semester for the football team, with an overall 3.13 GPA. On the recruiting end, McGuire brought in the 23rd ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to 24/7 sports.
McGuire will lead the Red Raiders in the TaxAct Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston Dec. 28 at 8 p.m.
