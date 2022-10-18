Texas Tech soccer players Ashleigh Williams and Elise Anderson were named Big 12 Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week, respectively, on Tuesday, according to Big 12 Sports.
The pair were critical pieces for a Red Raider squad that notched two conference wins in the past week.
Williams, a sophomore forward, was given the award after putting up all three Red Raider goals in the previous two matches against Kansas State and Kansas. It has been a breakout season for Williams, who leads the team in scoring with nine, according to Tech Athletics.
For junior defender Anderson, the award comes following standout performances defensively, helping Tech hold its last two opponents to only five combined shots in the second half. Anderson also tallied an assist to Williams against Kansas State which propelled the Red Raiders to victory.
With sophomore defender Macy Blackburn sidelined due to injury, Tech has looked to Anderson to step in. Anderson has played in all 16 of the Red Raiders matches this season.
It is the first time either player has earned the award in their collegiate careers. Williams and Anderson are also the first Tech players to be named to the weekly awards this season.
