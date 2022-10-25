Tech soccer’s senior goalkeeper Madison White was named the Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week Tuesday, according to Big 12 Sports.
White was a focal point of a Tech defense that held Baylor scoreless in the Red Raiders’ 2-0 victory over the Bears Oct. 20. For White, the shutout was her conference-leading eighth of the season.
It is the first time White has been named a Big 12 Player of the Week this season and the sixth time for her career overall, according to Tech Athletics. Prior to this weeks’ award, White has been named freshman of the week twice and defensive player of the week three times.
The well-decorated goalkeeper White has been a standout for the Red Raiders since winning Big 12 freshman of the year in 2019.
Going into Tech’s final regular season match against No. 12 TCU, White is second in the conference in goalkeeper save percentage at .810. White, alongside the Red Raider defense, will attempt to withstand the Horned Frogs’ offense that has scored 35 goals this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.