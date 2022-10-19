Out of the nine players on the Texas Tech men’s tennis team, one player has stood out from the rest since the start of the fall season.
Junior Olle Wallin has taken home two professional titles out of the last four tournaments. Wallin spoke on the feeling of winning back-to-back titles in the Lubbock and Albuquerque 15K tournaments.
“It feels unbelievable, I haven't actually realized that I won two pro titles,” Wallin said. “In the first tournament, of course I wanted to win. Obviously everyone wants to win. But I didn't expect to win the first title. And then in Albuquerque when I did it again, it was just an unbelievable feeling.”
Wallin comes all the way from Sweden, where he says it’s a lot different than competing in the United States.
“The biggest difference is that we don't have college in Sweden,” Wallin said. “It's kind of tough to go pro. Like in Sweden, my biggest problem when I'm back home is that I don't have a lot of players to hit with. Here in the U.S., you can find someone to hit with pretty easily. We have a lot of good players here.”
Wallin is also the beneficiary of an athletic scholarship from Tech, which he says is important to his day-to-day life.
“And of course, the money. Now I'm playing for Texas Tech University, so they're paying for a lot,” Wallin said. “They're paying for my education, they're paying for my practices. There are a lot of expenses that you don't think about.”
Wallin’s performance this fall season hasn’t gone unnoticed, as his coaches and teammates alike are taking note of his play. Head coach Danny Whitehead spoke on Wallin’s consecutive title wins and what it means to him as his coach.
“As a coach, it motivates me to keep trying to get him to a higher level,” Whitehead said. “Once these guys begin putting things together in their game or physically being able to reach their level or mentally, something has clicked for (Wallin) that has allowed him to reach a higher level of tennis. That excites and motivates me, breaking through into a new level of success for him … I’m curious how far can we keep pushing and just trying to keep him focused in a similar direction that he’s been so far this fall.”
After transferring from Charlotte University in 2021, Wallin came to Lubbock and made an impact in his first season as a Red Raider. Wallin attributed the strides he’s made this season to the offseason work he has put in back home.
“I think the key is that I played a lot of matches this summer, so I came into this fall very prepared,” Wallin said. “I played a lot of matches in Sweden, both pro tournaments and we call it summer tours in Sweden, and I played 35 matches over last summer. So it's a big reason, of course, because I came into this fall very prepared … I feel more prepared mentally because I don't think there is a difference between my game now and three weeks ago, everything is just in my head.”
