Players from both Texas Tech tennis teams competed in the West Texas Pro Open at McLeod Tennis Center in Lubbock from Sept. 19 through Sept. 25. Junior Olle Wallin won the singles championship, his first professional title, according to Tech Athletics.
In the first qualifying round of the men's draw, Wallin was one of three Red Raiders to come out victorious on the day to advance to the second qualifying round. picking up a win over Parker Wynn in consecutive sets.
In the second round of qualifiers, Wallin defeated ninth seeded Nathan Chavez in consecutive sets with a score of 6-2, 6-2 which advanced him to the main draw.
In the first round of the singles draw, No. 51 ranked junior Issac Arevalo played his first match of the tournament, taking on No. 56 ranked Patrick Zahraj. Arevalo won in three sets with a score of 7-6 (5), 5-7, 6-1.
Junior Dimitrios Azoidis also played his first match of the tournament on Tuesday. He matched up against Rei Sakamoto and came out victorious in three sets with a score of 3-6, 6-1, 6-1.
The Red Raiders also played their first doubles match of the tournament on Tuesday, when sophomore Tyler Stewart and junior Franco Ribero took on and defeated Mikel Anderson and Jakub Ostajewski with a score of 6-3, 6-3.
On Wednesday, No. 67 ranked sophomore Avelina Sayfetdinova took on No. 89 ranked Kristina Novak and came out victorious in three sets with a score of 2-6, 7-6 (5), 1-0 (6), advancing to the second round of the main draw.
Two Red Raiders saw familiar faces on Wednesday morning as Stewart and Wallin faced off against each other. Wallin ultimately came out with the victory, 6-2, 6-4, advancing to the second round of the main draw.
On Thursday, sophomore Piotr Pawlak and Wallin secured a win against fellow Red Raiders in Arevalo and Azoidis to advance to the semifinals of the main doubles draw.
In the main singles draw, Wallin defeated his teammate Arevalo, 6-1, 6-1 to advance to quarterfinals. Azoidis also came out victorious, defeating Gabriel Evans in two tie-breaking sets, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (1) to join Wallin in the quarterfinals.
Wallin eventually defeated Jaycer Lyeons in consecutive sets, 6-4, 6-2, becoming the only Red Raider to advance to the semifinals of the main draw.
On Saturday, Wallin was victorious in his semifinals match against six seeded Alex Michelsen in consecutive sets, 7-6 (10), 6-3. In finals, Wallin defeated Blaise Bicknell, winning both sets, 6-4, 6-2, to be crowned the champion of the West Texas Pro Tennis Open.
The women’s squad is currently competing in the ITA Texas Regionals in Fort Worth, but the next outing for the men will be the Albuquerque 15K tournament in Albuquerque, New Mexico beginning Sept. 26.
