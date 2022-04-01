Despite winning the doubles point, the Texas Tech women’s tennis team fell to No. 11 Oklahoma State University 4-2 on Friday afternoon at the McLeod Tennis Center. With the loss, the team falls to 13-7 overall and 3-4 in the Big 12.
The Lady Raiders started out in doubles play and won two out of the three matches. Freshman Avelina Sayfetdinova and sophomore Kailey Evans earned a 6-4 victory on court one, before junior Olivia Peet and sophomore Metka Komac secured the doubles point with a 6-3 victory on court five.
In the singles matches, Komac earned the sole point for the Lady Raiders, winning dropping her second set 2-6 but rebounding in the third set with a 6-2 victory on court four.
Sayfetdinova moved into her third set after losing her first one 4-6 but winning her second one 7-5. However, the freshman dropped the third set 2-6, giving the Cowgirls their fourth point to win the matchup.
This loss caused the Lady Raiders to see their four-match win streak snapped.
Meanwhile in Fort Worth, the men’s tennis team opened up Big 12 play and suffered a 4-1 loss to No. 3 Texas Christian University.
The match started with TCU winning two of the three doubles matches, Tech junior Isaac Arrevalo and freshman Piotr Pawlak falling 3-6 along with sophomore Reed Collier and junior Dimitrios Azoidis.
Sophomore Olle Walli put Tech on the board for the first time during the singles matches, securing a 6-4, 6-4 victory. At the same time, however, TCU added two more points to their score as two of their singles players defeated Tech’s Collier and senior Ilgiz Valiev.
In his third set, Arrevalo fell 5-7 to his opponent which led to the Horned Frogs acquiring their fourth point for victory.
Both teams play again on Sunday, with the Lady Raiders taking on No. 3 Oklahoma at home and the Red Raiders facing No. 11 Texas.
