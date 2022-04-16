Both Texas Tech tennis teams were in action on Saturday afternoon. The No. 28 Lady Raiders swept TCU 4-0 on the road, while the men suffered a 4-3 loss against No. 4 Baylor at home.
The women’s match started in favor of the Lady Raiders, with sophomore Metka Komac and junior Olivia Peet securing a 7-5 win and freshman Cristina Tiglea and junior Margarita Skriabina sealing the doubles point with a 7-5 victory of their own.
In the singles portion, No. 58 freshman Avelina Sayfetdinova quickly doubled the Lady Raiders’ score with a (6-4, 6-1) win. Shortly after, Komac finished her match (6-2, 6-3), putting the Lady Raiders one point away from their 14th victory of the season.
Tiglea was the one to push her team past the finish line, winning (6-1, 6-2) against her opponent to take down the Horned Frogs.
With this win, Tech closes the regular season tied with No. 29 Kansas for fifth place in Big 12 standings, according to Tech Athletics. Iowa State is one-half game behind the Jayhawks and Lady Raiders, and if they win their next matchup on Sunday, there will be a three-way tie between the three teams. This tie will be broken on Monday based on the final ITA ratings of the season.
Meanwhile, the men hosted Baylor at the McLeod Tennis Center and honored seniors Ilgiz Valiev and Francisco Vittar before the match.
Tech dropped the doubles point after sophomore Reed Collier/junior Dimitrios Azoidis and sophomore Olle Wallin/Vittar each fell 2-6 in their matches.
Vittar and Wallin were the first Red Raiders to drop their singles matches, both finishing in the second sets which allowed Baylor to extend their lead to 3-0. Collier finished his match shortly after, falling (5-7, 3-6) to give the Bears the 4-0 victory.
Though Baylor had already secured the sweep, the Red Raiders finished their final three singles matches and won each of them. Among the three was junior Isaac Arrevalo, who defeated the No. 39 ranked player in the country, Azoidis who beat No. 123, and junior Franco Ribero who took down No. 78.
Both tennis teams finished their regular seasons and will head into the Big 12 championships which begin on Thursday April 21.
