The Texas Tech men’s tennis team had a 4-3 victory against Oklahoma State on Sunday afternoon, finishing the weekend 2-0 at home. With the win, the Red Raiders advance to 14-9 overall and 2-2 in Big 12 play.
Sophomore Reed Collier gave the team their fourth point to claim victory after a 7-6 (7-4) win in tiebreak.
Collier said his confidence pushed him to gain this win.
“I knew it was going to come down to me,” Collier said. “I knew I just had to go for it and trust in myself and my team and my coaches, and that’s what I did and came through.”
The Red Raiders found themselves off to a quick start, securing the doubles point with wins from junior Isaac Arrevallo and freshman Piotr Pawlak (6-3) and junior Dimitrios Azoidis and Collier (6-3).
In the singles portion, the Red Raiders tripled their lead as sophomore Olle Wallin and Azoidis finished their matches in straight sets. However, Oklahoma State equalized the score after getting three straight wins of their own.
With Collier’s being the sole match remaining, he found himself 5-5 in the third set which eventually became 6-6 and forced him into a tiebreak.
When asked about his mindset as he went into tiebreak, Collier said he managed to easily flip the switch.
“I wanted to break my racket into a million pieces after he broke back,” Collier said. “But you know, you just have to forget about the score. I’m in this situation for a reason, just keep going forward and keep believing.”
After rallying back and forth, Collier ultimately claimed a 7-4 win and paved the way to another Red Raider victory.
The team will close the regular season on Saturday as they host Baylor at 5 p.m.
“We’re gonna come in with lots of confidence,” Collier said. “Looking to take it to Baylor, and I think we can do it.”
