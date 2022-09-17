Texas Tech’s cross country teams both placed in the top five at the TTU Open that took place Saturday morning. The men finished third — behind only the University of New Mexico and Big 12 foe Oklahoma University — while the women finished fourth behind a trio of Oklahoma, West Texas A&M University and Baylor University.
Junior Colorado native Edward Rush led the Red Raiders with a fourth-place finish in the 8k, recording a time of 24:51.87. All three times that beat Rush were recorded by runners from New Mexico, including the winning time of 24:32.07.
The women were paced by senior Halena Rahmaan’s 13th overall finish in the 6k after she registered a time of 22:46.20, while her teammates Hannah Spears (freshman) and Taylor Limbaugh (sophomore) also registered top-16 times, 15th and 16th respectively.
Limbaugh broke her personal best time of 25:21.20 coming in to the race (22:58.00), according to Tech Athletics.
Redshirt-senior Matthew Maki and freshman Isaac Hernandez both finished in the top 15 in the men’s race, with Maki’s time of 25:30.67 earning him a 13th place finish while Hernandez was the next runner across the finish line (25:31.90).
The Red Raiders will travel to South Bend, Indiana for the Joe Piane Invitational hosted by the University of Notre Dame. According to UND Athletics, the meet is free and open to the public.
With the TTU Open is officially in the rear view, Tech’s next meet at home will be on Oct. 28 when the Red Raiders host the Big 12 Championships.
