Texas Tech senior golfer Ludvig Aberg was named the Big 12 Golfer for the month of October Wednesday, according to Big 12 Sports.
Aberg has now been named a conference golfer of the month in three consecutive seasons, according to Tech Athletics.
Aberg anchored the Red Raider golf team that earned a second place finish in the Ben Hogan Invitational at the beginning of October, a tournament that six top-10 teams took part in. The Ben Hogan Invitational also saw Aberg finish eighth place individually amongst a field of 80 competitors.
Aberg continued his run of strong play at Big 12 Match play, where he went 4-1 and led the No. 1 ranked Tech team to a conference championship.
In addition to earning recognition at the conference level, Aberg has become renowned on a world stage. Aberg reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the World Amateur Golf Rankings and also maintained his No. 1 ranking in the PGA Tour U Velocity Global rankings.
If Aberg’s No. 1 spot in the PGA rankings holds, he would earn an exemption spot in the DP World Tour’s Dubai Desert Classic, set to take place Jan. 26-29, 2023.
A finish in the top 10 of the Velocity Global rankings would earn Aberg a membership in the Korn Ferry Tour.
On the Tech side of competition, Aberg will compete again for the Red Raiders when the team opens its spring season in Feb. 2023 at the Amer Ari Invitational in Hawaii.
