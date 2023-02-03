For the first time since December, Texas Tech men’s basketball is on a two-game win streak. After taking down LSU on the road last Saturday, and overcoming a 23-point deficit in Monday’s win over No. 13 Iowa State, the Red Raiders will look to make it three straight victories this Saturday against No. 11 Baylor in Waco.
Both wins were crucial for Tech in multiple categories. Their win over the Tigers at the Pete Maravich Center was the Red Raiders’ first victory in a true road environment this season (previously 0-4), while Monday’s improbable comeback against the Cyclones earned Tech its first conference win of the season.
Still, the Red Raiders will need to do something they’ve yet to accomplish this season: beat a Big 12 opponent on the road. Ahead of the team’s trip to Waco, Tech head coach Mark Adams gave a glimpse into the team’s mindset.
“We’re just trying to stay focused,” Adams said. “Fortunately, we’ve won two in a row now and our guys are confident and excited about playing the next game, (I’m) so proud of the way they finished the last one so we’ll just build on that.”
Tech edged its first conference win Monday night despite missing Pop Isaacs and Fardaws Aimaq for the second straight game. Additionally, starting center Daniel Batcho only logged 13 minutes against the Cyclones, which Adams attributed to a sore leg.
All three players saw action during Tech’s 81-74 loss to then-No. 21 Baylor in Lubbock, but Adams said he only expects Batcho to be ready for Saturday. The Red Raiders forced a season-low three turnovers in the loss to the Bears, something Adams is well aware of.
“They had a great performance here, that’s unheard of to have those few turnovers, we were pressing them and doing all we could,” Adams said. “They’ve got a very efficient team, they have about three or four guards that handle the ball very well … one thing about teams that don’t turn it over (is) they shoot it quick, so they’re a team that’s gonna be much different than Iowa State.”
Baylor’s tandem of guards include the likes of LJ Cryer, Keyonte George and Adams Flager, who combined for 59 of the Bears’ 81 points in their win over the Red Raiders. George led both teams with 27 points, including a 5-11 clip from three-point land.
“Keyonte George is a great player, we'll see him playing in the NBA probably as soon as next year,” Adams said. “He made some really tough shots from the three-point line, and that’s gonna be our emphasis against Baylor … we’ve gotta do a better job of guarding the three-point line, not only with George, but with Cryer and Flagler as well.”
There were some positives for Tech in the loss, such as its 12 made three-pointers, which stand as the Red Raiders’ most in Big 12 play this season, according to Tech Athletics. Junior guard Kerwin Walton led the effort with a 4-6 performance from distance.
Walton has made a three-pointer in six straight games, including a season-high five in Tech’s win over LSU. The North Carolina transfer discussed his recent performance during a post-practice availability on Wednesday.
“Before the game (against Baylor), all I heard was ‘Kerwin be ready to shoot’ and in my head I just keep thinking about that,” Walton said. “Everytime I touch it, if I thought I had a good look, I just made sure I shot the ball. Whether it goes in or not, I’m gonna make sure I shoot the next one.”
Regardless of Saturday’s outcome, the Red Raiders still appear to be on the outside looking in in terms of an NCAA Tournament appearance. But with three of their next four contests set to feature a ranked opponent, Walton and Co. see an opportunity before them.
“I think we’re just gonna keep trying to build each win on top of another,” Walton said. “Each game is gonna be hard … there’s no slouches in the Big 12 at all. The ‘one game at a time’ mentality is for sure what we’ve been sticking to.”
“We just gotta make sure we keep continuing to improve and build off of each and every game,” Walton added. “That’s how we’ve been focusing on it so we can make a good run in the Big 12 tournament and hopefully make it to March.”
Tip-off between Texas Tech and No. 13 Baylor is set for noon in Waco. The game will be nationally-televised on CBS.
