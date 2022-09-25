Texas Tech volleyball opened up Big 12 play against West Virginia in Morgantown on Saturday, stunning the Mountaineers with a reverse sweep. The Red Raiders now start conference play on the right foot with a 1-0 record.
After dropping the first two sets of the match to West Virginia, Tech rallied the troops for a winning comeback effort. A sense of deja vu filled the WVU coliseum for the Red Raiders, who were in the exact same position a week ago against the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley.
Senior outside hitter Kenna Sauer led an aggressive offense for the Red Raiders, as Sauer amounted 60 total attacks on the match. With 16 kills and 22 digs, Sauer also managed to put up a double-double over the span of five sets.
True freshman setter Ellie Baumert, who came in for starter Reese Rhodes, helped run the offense in replacement. After coming in and starting the final three sets, Baumer provided 32 total assists.
The fifth set was highlighted by three separate 3-0 scoring runs for the Red Raiders, who used the bundle of points to run away with the victory. Two previous five set matches against Rice and UTRGV helped Tech maintain focus and conditioning throughout the set.
Defensively, Tech held the Mountaineers to a .133 hit percentage. The Red Raiders also put up 14 blocks to West Virginia’s 11.
Now holding a winning record in Big 12 play, Tech will look ahead to hosting Kansas State on Sept. 28.
