Texas Tech track and field wrapped up the National Indoor Championships hosted at the Albuquerque Convention Center in New Mexico on Saturday. A top five placement for the men’s team and a first-place finish by junior Terrence Jones highlighted the meet for Tech.
Tech had 13 athletes qualify for the meet overall, with 10 breaking into the finals in their respective events.
Jones’ time of 6.46 seconds in the final round of the men’s 60-meter sprint put him in first place for the event, marking the Bahamas native as a national champion. Jones was a thousandth of a second off of his personal best and collegiate record time in the competition.
Fifth-year pole vaulter Zach Bradford was crowned national runner-up in the men’s pole vault, breaking Tech’s program record and his personal best vault with a height of 5.91 meters. Junior Caleb Dean joined Bradford as a runner-up with a second place finish in the men’s 60-meter hurdle finals, clocking in a time of 7.59 seconds.
Running alongside Dean, freshman Antoine Andrews finished sixth in the men’s 60-meter hurdles at 7.72 seconds.
On the women’s side, seniors Demisha Roswell and Anne-Suzanna Fosther-Katta both earned top five placements in their respective competitions. Roswell finished fifth in the women’s 60-meter hurdles with a time of eight seconds flat, and Fosther-Katta finished fifth in the women’s triple jump with a distance of 14.20 meters.
Competing in the triple jump with Fosther-Katta, junior Onaara Obamuwagun took 11th with a jump of 13.55 meters.
Fifth-year Denim Rogers and senior Chris Welch rounded out the list of Red Raiders who finished top 10 in their respective events. Rogers placed 10th in the men’s heptathlon with 5,948 total points, while Welch secured 10th in the men’s triple jump with a leap of 16.19 meters.
Junior Omamuyovwi Erhire placed 13th in the men’s high jump at 2.15 meters.
Three Red Raiders failed to qualify for the finals but still competed in preliminary rounds on Friday. Junior Rosemary Chukwuma placed 12th in the women’s 60-meter sprint and 10th in the 200-meter sprint preliminaries. Graduate student Courtney Lindsey finished 10th in the men’s 200-meter sprint preliminaries and senior Don’Dre ‘Debo’ Swint took 10th in the men’s 60-meter sprint preliminaries.
For overall team performances, Tech’s men’s team placed fifth overall while the women’s team finished 24th.
With the indoor season now finished, the Red Raiders will look ahead to outdoor track and field, starting their season with the Wes Kittley Invitational at Abilene Christian on March 17-18.
