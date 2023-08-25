Texas Tech completes its first day of the Under Armour Challenge defeating Wichita State 3-1. In a kill-heavy game led by graduate Caitlan Duggan and sophomore Brynn Williams, the Red Raiders finished the first two matches with a tournament-high of 111 kills.
Both Duggan and Williams had 11 or more kills; additionally the duo recorded six blocks.
Numerous strong defensive plays by graduate Emily Merrick and freshman Kate Hansen led to a dominating 13-6 run to start the game.
The Red Raider's streak continued as they took the first set 25-15 directed by freshman Katelyn Cochran’s eight assists. Paired with Cochran’s support, Tech as a team had two errors compared to Wichita State's nine.
In contrast to the first set, Tech’s Merrick began the second with two attacking errors giving the Shockers a 5-1 lead. Errors would continue to plague the Red Raiders for the next 16 points keeping the Shockers in a comfortable position.
The second set looked to be over with the Shockers leading 19-13 until Williams' kill shifted the momentum back in favor of Tech. Duggan and Williams’ attacking presence brought the match to a 22-22 tie.
In a deafening arena down 24-22, senior Izzi Strand of Wichita State recorded a ball-handling error expediting Tech’s 12 point comeback.
Wichita State took off aggressively in the third set accounting for nine of their first 15 points off kills. Junior Shockers Natalie Foster and Morgan Stout kept a consistent attack, not allowing less than a five-point difference to occur.
Stout closed out a strong third set alongside Strands set-leading 11 assists to stop the Red Raiders from completing their sweep.
With Tech struggling to score in the fourth set, Duggan stepped into the spotlight recording three early kills, electrifying the arena.
In response to Tech’s early run, junior Natalie Foster of Wichita State brought her team back within three points. Following, Foster recorded a three-point sequence consisting of two kills and a block, bringing the Shockers to a 16-16 tie.
To break the tie, Tech secured two service aces from freshman Abby Dickinson and junior Maddie Correa setting up Williams to get the 24-18 match-point block. To cap off an error-riddled game for the Shockers, Strand accounted for a second consequential ball-handling error to give Tech the win 3-1.
Tech volleyball continues its play in the Under Armour Challenge against Notre Dame at 7 p.m. on Aug. 26 at United Supermarkets Arena.
