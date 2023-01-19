Texas Tech will host the Red Raiders Open track and field meet on Jan. 20th at 10 a.m. There will be no lack of competition for Tech, who comes in with the two Big 12 Athletes of the Week.
The teams attending the meet include the likes of Clemson, Miami, LSU, Texas A&M and TCU among other power five programs. Head track and field coach Wes Kittley said it's exciting to see such level of competition.
"We're gonna have some fabulous competition," Kittley said. "You're gonna see some national marks, maybe even some national bests come out of this meet."
With such a high caliber of opponents, Kittley said he'll be eyeing performances from some specific groups.
"I'm anxious to see the women's triple jump, you know see those two girls get in there and see how well they can improve," Kittley said. "Maybe in the women's long jump, that's another area."
Graduate student Courtney Lindsey, who brought home the Big 12 Male Athlete of the Week, said it will be fun to see new faces and schools at the meet.
"I'm very excited, it's gonna be a good meet," Lindsey said. "It's gonna bring a lot of new PRs (personal records) and a lot of new people that get to run so it's exciting."
As Tech prepares for the Open, Kittley encouraged fans to show up and watch the national-level competition.
"It's just gonna be a great track meet," Kittley said. "If you're a fan, you're just gonna come here and this is gonna be a fabulous track meet to see in every event."
