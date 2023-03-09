Texas Tech track and field is set to compete in the National Indoor Championships on March 10-11 at the Albuquerque Convention Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Tech is sending 13 athletes to the meet: nine men and four women.
Going into the meet, the Red Raiders have the No. 3 ranked men’s team and No. 11 ranked women’s team.
Tech sampled the national level competition during the Big 12 Indoor Championships on Feb. 24 and 25, where the men’s team secured their third conference title in six years inside the Sports Performance Center. Head track coach Wes Kittley said the national meet is on a different scale compared to the Big 12 meet.
“The Big 12 is tough because you’ve just got your 10 schools that you compete against (but) now you got the whole nation, 300 schools, it’s the cream of the cream,” Kittley said. “You only take 16 people, we took eight to the finals in the Big 12 (and) we can only take 16 people for the whole weekend. So it’s the hardest meet to score at (and) to get to in America is the Indoor Championships.”
Following a sweeping performance in the conference championships, the men’s team has hopes of capturing their second national championship since 2019. Kittley said everyone is so equal that the slightest error can turn the tides.
“I’m really hopeful on the men’s side. I can start there and start with Terrence (Jones) and Debo (Swint) in the 60s and I think they both have a fabulous chance of making the finals and doing well,” Kittley said. “Courtney (Lindsey) got a really good mark right now in the 200 and then our two hurdlers are probably the most inexperienced group going in … Antione (Andrews) is a freshman and Caleb (Dean) has never been in a situation with the short hurdles at a national meet. We’ve got Denim (Rogers) who’s done the multi forever … we’re going to have to have a great meet (and) if we do, we can score 40 or 45 points.”
Despite some injuries that occurred during the Big 12 Indoors, Kittley said his team looks refreshed.
“I think coming out of a championship with so much positives really helped our kids gain a lot of confidence,” Kittley said. “I’m really pleased right now with Terrence and Courtney and then the two hurdlers, Caleb and Antione. Even our multi eventer and (Erhire) in the high jump (and) Chris (Welch) in the triple jump. I think we’re pretty healthy and we’re ready to go.”
Events for the competition start at 10 a.m. on Friday. Those intending to watch the meet can stream it live on ESPN+
Competing Athletes (Men’s):
Antione Andrews (60 meter hurdles)
Zach Bradford (Pole Vault)
Caleb Dean (60 meter hurdles)
Omamuwovyi Erhire (High jump)
Terrence Jones (60 meter)
Courtney Lindsey (200 meter)
Denim Rogers (Heptathlon)
Don’Dre (Debo) Swint (60 meter)
Chris Welch (Triple jump)
Competing Athletes (Women’s):
Rosemary Chukwuma (60 meter, 200 meter)
Anne-Suzanna Fosther-Katta (Triple jump)
Onaara Obamuwagun (Triple jump)
Demisha Roswell (60 meter hurdles)
