Texas Tech track and field team stayed home to compete in the Masked Rider Open Friday and Saturday at the Terry & Linda Fuller Track and Field Complex. The Red Raiders had four top-five finishes during the first day, and 18 top five finishes during the second day.
Thrower Malin Smith was the standout on day one, as the senior finished first in the women's discus (54.96m), and second in women’s shot put (15.42m). Last year, Smith ended her season on a personal best discus throw of 56.78m, which placed her third at the NCAA Outdoor meet.
The "B" section of the men's discus event was led by sophomore Konner Wood, who finished first with a personal best of 51.66m. Wood has set a personal best in back-to-back weekends for this event. Wood (57.83m) and senior Chris Samaniego (58.68m) finished fourth and third, respectively, in their hammer throw events.
Junior thrower Devin Roberson reached his personal best in discus (59.13m), which currently stands as No. 4 in the country. Sophomore Jacob Mechler also hit his personal best in the same event at 55.39m.
The second day had many spotlights, one of them being a dominant outing for the men’s pole vault team. The team filled four of the top five spots in the event with fifth year Zach Bradford (5.70m) leading the charge and taking first place for the Red Raiders.
Sophomore Alexis Ivy also broke her personal best on Saturday, finishing at 1.76m and placing first in women’s high jump.
Notably, junior Sylvia Schulz clocked in at 57.22 seconds in the 400m hurdles, breaking her best by .29. Freshman Magi Harris also finished in the top five, as her time of 1:01.39 placed fourth.
The Red Raiders will travel to Austin, next Wednesday through Saturday to compete against the Longhorns, and more at the Texas Relays.
