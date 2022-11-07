Texas Tech men's basketball opened up its 2022 campaign with a 71-47 victory over Northwestern State University at United Supermarkets Arena Saturday night. 10 different Red Raiders scored in the win, led by sophomore Daniel Batcho's 12 points.
Tech's first starting lineup of the year featured two first-year players in guard Pop Isaacs and forward Jaylon Tyson, with seniors De'Vion Harmon and Kevin Obanor and sophomore big man Daniel Batcho rounding out the rest of the five.
The youthful tandem of Isaacs and Tyson played 18 minutes apiece and combined for 14 points on 5-8 shooting. Adams touched on the decision to start the two playmakers.
"They both did some really good things," Adams said. "This team's got a lot of depth, there's a lot of guys who can start, lot of guys who can play valuable minutes ... we just felt those guys deserved the opportunity to just start."
Tyson described his emotions during his first game in a Tech uniform.
"It was a dream come true for real," Tyson said, who sat out last season after transferring from Texas. "I just feel like God had it where I needed to be Red Raider and now I get to finally put the uniform on and rep this uniform ... it was a blessing for sure."
The Red Raider offense came screaming out of the gates, specifically from behind the three-point line. The Red Raiders were 4-5 from deep in the first 10 minutes, including a 2-2 start from Isaacs.
Tech finished the first half 67 percent from the field compared to the Demons' 33 percent, propelling the Red Raiders to a 42-23 halftime lead.
Adams' signature defense was on display against the Demons, with the Red Raiders forcing eight turnovers in the first half. Two of the eight giveaways came via shot clock violations, including one on Northwestern State's first possession of the night.
The turnovers bug wasn't exclusive to the Demons, as Tech recorded 20 of its own. Adams acknowledged his team's shortcomings in that department.
"It's been our achilles heel and we've gotta get that fixed," Adams said. "We had a lot of mistakes tonight, but we'll learn from it and we'll watch film ... we just have to remember we have a young, young team."
Sophomore center Daniel Batcho had an opening night to remember for the Red Raiders, totaling 12 points and 10 rebounds in his first career double-double, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech head coach Mark Adams commended the performance postgame.
"He played really well, and that's no surprise," Adams said. "He had two good scrimmages before this game and he's been one of our most consistent players ... just really proud of him and his effort."
The Red Raiders will back in front of the United Supermarkets Arena crowd Thursday when they take on Texas Southern. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.
