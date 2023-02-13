In front of a raucous crowd of 14,241, Texas Tech men's basketball earned its second straight ranked win Monday night, downing No. 6 Texas, 74-67, at United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders survived a second-half surge from the Longhorns to improve to 3-10 in Big 12 play.
"This is a good basketball team we beat," Tech head coach Mark Adams said. "Texas plays hard, they play the right way. We had to come ready, and I thought we matched their intensity and, for the most part, played nearly 40 minutes of good basketball."
#TexasTech HC Mark Adams on tonight’s win over No. 6 Texas: pic.twitter.com/SFplMEXOXu— Chris Williams (@ChrisWilliamsDT) February 14, 2023
Senior forward Fardaws Aimaq received his third start of the season against the Longhorns, as the Red Raiders opted for a taller lineup. The decision appeared to pay off, as Tech out-rebounded Texas 41-29, with Aimaq contributing a team-high eight boards.
"It goes back to a lot of emphasis," Adams said of the rebounding effort. "When you look back when we played Texas the first time, we rebounded well. When (Aimaq) was on the floor against Baylor, we did the same thing ... he's a big part of it."
Senior guard De'Vion Harmon was a one-man show for Tech in the first 20 minutes, leading both teams with 21 points at the break. The senior finished the first half 7-11 from the field, including a 3-3 mark from the three-point line, en route to a season-high 25 points.
"That's a bad boy," super senior forward Kevin Obanor said of Harmon. "He was going off and we'd be doing a disservice (not) giving him the ball and letting him do his thing ... being basketball players, when a player is hot, (we're) trying to make an emphasis on giving him the ball."
It was a game of runs early, as Tech scored the first seven points of the game before Texas propelled itself in front with a 10-0 burst shortly after. A Brock Cunningham three-pointer extended the Longhorns lead to four with 12:33 remaining, but that was the furthest they would get in a tightly-contest first half.
A made three-pointer from super senior forward Kevin Obanor pushed Tech in front, 29-28, with 3:34 remaining, a lead the Red Raiders held for the rest of the first half.
Harmon's three-pointer at the buzzer capped off a personal 7-0 half-ending run, and gave the Red Raiders a 44-35 lead heading into break.
While Harmon piloted Tech's offense into halftime, it was his teammates that made an impact early in the final 20 minutes. Sophomore guard Jaylon Tyson scored the Red Raiders' first five points of the half, while senior big man Fardaws Aimaq added 10 second-half points.
The No. 6 ranked Longhorns chipped away, however, shrinking a 13-point deficit to five with 11:49 remaining. Missed open shots prevented Texas to get any closer, until back-to-back made three-pointers from guards Marcus Carr and Tyrese Hunter made it a 64-61 game at the 6:43 mark.
"Our guys had great effort," Texas head coach Rodney Terry said after the loss. "We put ourselves in position to win this game."
After Texas forward Dylan Disu's made three-pointer tied the game with 4:16 remaining, the Red Raiders engineered a crucial 6-0 run to give themselves from breathing room.
Texas managed to get its deficit down to three with 1:03 left, but the Longhorns missed seven of their last eight shots to seal their fate. The Red Raiders scored the final four points of the game and earned the upset win, 74-67.
Aside from Carr's 23 points, Texas received little contribution scoring-wise. Senior forward Timmy Allen, who dropped 17 points in the Longhorns' first meeting with the Red Raiders, scored a modest two points and missed all four of his shot attempts.
"We missed a lot of open shots," Terry said. "We got great looks that we usually make, Timmy Allen got some great looks ..."
"Tonight, it just wasn't (Allen)'s night in terms of the ball going into the basket," Terry added.
The win marked Tech's third straight ranked win at home, and improved the Red Raiders to 3-8 against Top-25 opponents this season. They'll look to continue trending upward when they travel to Morgantown, West Virginia on Saturday for a rematch with the Mountaineers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.