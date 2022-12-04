Texas Tech football will stay in-state for postseason play, as the Red Raiders were selected for the TaxAct Texas Bowl along with the University of Mississippi. The bowl is slated for 8 p.m. on Dec. 28 at NRG Stadium in Houston.
This will be Tech's third appearance in the Texas Bowl; the Red Raiders defeated Minnesota, 34-31, in 2012, and lost to No. 22 LSU, 56-27, most recently in 2015.
The selection also assures a second straight bowl appearance for the Red Raiders, a feat they haven't accomplished since the 2012-13 seasons. A year ago, Tech, led by interim head coach Sonny Cumbie, rolled over Mississippi State, 34-7, at the 2021 AutoZone Liberty Bowl.
Tech has history at NRG Stadium, home the Houston Texans, with its 2018 and 2021 season openers being hosted at the complex. Notably, the Red Raiders lost to Ole Miss, 47-27, at the stadium in 2018.
The Red Raiders clinched bowl eligibility Nov. 19 with a 14-10 victory over Iowa State, and will take a three-game win streak into their clash with Ole Miss. The Rebels are in the opposite boat, having lost four of their last five games after starting the season 7-0.
The two programs have met in a bowl game three times --- in the 1986 and 1998 Independence Bowl and the 2008 Cotton Bowl --- with Ole Miss winning on each occasion.
