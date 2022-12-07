Despite facing an 11-point second half deficit, Texas Tech men's basketball outlasted Nicholls State University, 78-71, Wednesday night at United Supermarkets Arena. Freshman guard Pop Isaacs exploded for a career-high 24 points, including a 5-6 mark from the three-point line.
Isaacs commented on his career-night, which included 16 second-half points.
"I've always been able to do that," Isaacs said. "I just want to credit my teammates tonight ... those guys see how much work I've put in coming back off of injury, you know, I'm a pretty good shooter, pretty good scorer so they see that and kept feeding me tonight."
Isaacs and super senior forward Kevin Obanor combined for 34 of the Red Raiders' 50 second-half points, and were responsible for all five of the team's three-pointers in the half.
Tech head coach Mark Adams praised the duo postgame, namely the true freshman Isaacs.
"I thought Pop, after he settled down, made some really big plays for us and hit some huge threes," Adams said. "I was proud of him because he had some turnovers early and his head was down and a little frustrated, and I said 'Pop, we're not gonna win unless you play well' ... he responded well to that."
Tech faced adversity before tip-off, as sophomore Jaylon Tyson, who had started all seven games for the Red Raiders, was seen in a walking boot pregame and did not suit up against the Colonels. Adams later said Tyson had suffered a sprained ankle and expects him to be available next Tuesday against Eastern Washington.
Nicholls was threatening to end Tech's 25-game home winning streak throughout the night, taking its first lead of the game with 8:13 left in the first half, and maintaining a slim advantage throughout the rest of first 20 minutes. A made three pointer from Caleb Huffman in the waning seconds of the half gave the Colonels a 35-28 lead heading into the break.
Isaacs put it simply when asked about Tech's early struggles against the 3-4 Colonels.
"I think we came into the game flat, honestly, they were playing harder than us for most of the game," Isaacs said.
Tech finished the half a frigid 36 percent from the field and 53 percent from the free throw line. The Red Raiders' inconsistency on free throws extended into the second half, where they finished 19-27.
Behind a 10-0 run from guards Caleb Huffman and Latrell Jones, the Colonels climbed to an 11-point lead midway through the second half, the biggest margin either team would achieve.
The Red Raiders slowly cut into the deficit, as their shooting improved mightily in the second half, finishing 13-20 from the field across the final 20 minutes. They also made their final 12 free throws of the night, including six from true freshmen Pop Isaacs and Lamar Washington.
Notably, Washington finished 12-17 from the line while only attempting one field goal. Adams spoke on the importance of each freshman down the stretch.
"That was great," Adams said. "Pop has been one of our better free throw shooters and Lamar struggled, but he's been a good free throw shooter in high school ... he made the key ones coming down the stretch, he's a winner, he's tough and I was really proud of his effort."
The seven-point victory clinched Tech's 26th straight home win, something the Red Raiders will look to extend on Dec. 13 against Eastern Washington.
