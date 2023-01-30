The Texas Tech men's basketball team earned its first Big 12 win Monday night, overcoming a monumental deficit to defeat No. 13 Iowa State, 80-77, in overtime at United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders' 23-point comeback marked their largest in program history, according to Tech Athletics.
The win also marked Tech's first in conference play, as the Red Raiders were at the bottom of the standings at 0-8 heading into the night.
"I can't you tell how proud I am of these guys ... I feel so blessed that I get a chance to coach them," Tech head coach Mark Adams. "We had very little time to prepare, but so did Iowa State ... give them all the credit for punching us in the mouth for the first 20 minutes, but I thought we did a lot of swinging of our own in the second half."
Tech was without regular starters Pop Isaacs and Fardaws Aimaq for the second straight game as the duo continued to battle injuries. Notably, Aimaq was seen on the bench without a walking boot during the contest.
Iowa State enjoyed a comfortable advantage throughout much of the first half, taking a 17-point lead into halftime. Tech managed to cut its deficit to three with junior KJ Allen's first three-pointer of the season at the 9:15 mark, but a nearly eight-minute long drought followed and allowed the Cyclones to break away.
After shooting a season-high 61 percent from three-point land in their win against LSU on Saturday, the Red Raiders finished the first-half against the Cyclones 2-12 (17 percent) from deep, as part of a 7-24 (29 percent) shooting effort from the field.
Iowa State senior guard Caleb Grill returned from a one-game hiatus and torched the Red Raiders for five threes in the first half. Tech didn't receive the same contribution from any member of its rotation, as one player finished the half with more than one made field goal (Kevin Obanor).
After watching its 17-point second half deficit balloon to 23 early in the second half, Tech engineered a 17-2 run to cut the Cyclones' lead to 63-57 with 5:29 remaining.
Underclassmen Jaylon Tyson and Lamar Washington were crucial to the run, forcing multiple turnovers on Iowa State during the stretch and finishing with a combined six second-half steals.
Senior guard De'Vion Harmon spoke on the impact the duo had on the rest of the team.
"When you see JT getting the crowd involved, and he's hyped and Lamar is hyped, it just spreads energy," Harmon said. "It doesn't matter if it was a freshman, sophomore, junior, senior creating that energy ... that's contagious."
After a pair of free throws from ISU guard Gabe Kalscheur extend the Cyclones lead to five with 40 second remaining, but Tech scored the final five points of the game, including a 2-2 trip to the free throw line from senior guard De'Vion Harmon and a corner three-pointer from super senior Kevin Obanor, to force overtime with the game tied at 71.
Harmon carried his hot hand into the extra period, scoring five of the Red Raiders' nine overtime points to secure an 80-77 win.
#TexasTech De’Vion Harmon with an emotional message following the Red Raiders’ comeback win over No. 13 Iowa State.Mentions the criticism HC Mark Adams has faced this season. pic.twitter.com/rsL6LmDZJy— Chris Williams (@ChrisWilliamsDT) January 31, 2023
Obanor recorded his third-straight 20 point performance in the win, finishing with 24 points and 13 rebounds. Notably, the fifth-year player surpassed 2,000 career points with a layup early in the first half.
Obanor spoke on what the win means for the team going forward.
"It's a big win, we're trying to get to the tournament, and wins like this, quality wins, in order to put us back in the right standings," Obanor said. "It's a bumpy road, we're fighting for the legacy that the previous athletes left over here, just taking it one game at a time."
The Red Raiders return to the hardwood on Saturday, when they travel to Waco for a rematch with No. 11 Baylor. The Bears defeated Tech, 81-74, Jan. 17 in Lubbock.
