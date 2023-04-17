Texas Tech men's track and field ticked up two spots to No. 2 in the most recent U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) rankings unveiled Monday. The Red Raiders remain the highest ranked Big 12 program and trail only Arkansas in the rankings.
Tech fields three national leaders in the outdoor circuit in senior Zach Bradford in pole vault, junior Caleb Dean in the 400-meter hurdles and junior Terrence Jones in the 100-meter sprint. The latter two set their nation-leading marks this weekend at the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational in Gainesville, Florida, including Jones' world-leading time of 9.91 seconds.
The top-two outdoor ranking marks the first for Tech's male squad since its national championship-winning team in 2019. Wes Kittley's team looks forward to a pair of regular season meets before the Big 12 Championships May 12-14, with NCAA regionals set to begin 10 days later.
