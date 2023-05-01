In the latest U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Association (USTFCCCA) rankings released Monday afternoon, the Texas Tech men’s track and field team jumped one spot to claim the No. 1 ranking in the nation. The women's team also made a leap in the rankings, moving up nine spots to No. 13.
Tech finished its regular season this past weekend at the Corky/Crofoot Shootout in Lubbock. The meet saw graduate student Courtney Lindsey clock in a personal best in the 200-meter at 19.94 and sophomore Omamuyovwi Erhire set a mark of 16.37 meters in his triple jump debut, one of two Division I jumpers inside the top 25 national marks in both triple jump and high jump.
Nationally, the Red Raiders are led by senior hurdler Caleb Dean, who finished first in men’s 400-meter hurdles at the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational April 14 with a time of 48.47 seconds, a school record and NCAA-leading time.
Tech track and field will take an off-week before battling it out at the Big 12 championship May 12-14 in Norman, Oklahoma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.