Texas Tech men's tennis head coach Danny Whitehead announced his resignation via a Twitter post Monday evening, just hours after the Red Raiders' 2023 spring schedule was released. Associate head coach Michael Breler will serve as interim head coach for the spring season, according to Tech Athletics.
Whitehead, who had occupied the position for the past three seasons, said in his message: "After much thought and reflection, I've come to the decision that the demands pf the position are not viable for me long term as it relates to time with my wife and two young children as well as my mental health."
"As the topic of mental health continues to be a much-needed conversation natiotnally, it's important to not that it affects people in all walks of life, including coaches," he added in the message.
Whitehead led the Red Raiders to NCAA Championship appearances in each of the last two years, including an opening-round win in 2021, according to Tech Athletics.
A former Big 12 champion as a player for Tech, Breler will navigate the Red Raiders through their spring slate, which is set to begin Jan. 9 against Tennessee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.