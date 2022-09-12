The Red Raiders’ men’s tennis team started its season at the Racquet Club Prize Money Invitational in Midland over the weekend.
On Friday, the standout performance of the day was from senior Franco Ribero who ended up being the only Red Raider to advance to the quarterfinals of the tournament.
In his round of 32 match, he defeated UTSA’s Tiago Torres three sets with a score of 6-1, 6-7 (3), 6-3. In Ribero’s second match of the day, he defeated SMU’s Liam Krall 6-4, 6-4.
No. 51 ranked junior Issac Arevalo also walked away with a three set win in the round of 32 on Friday over Utah State’s Sergi Mico Fenollar with a score of 6-3, 4-6, 6-4. However, he was defeated in two sets in the round of 16 against South Carolina’s Samuel Rubell 4-6, 4-6.
Junior Olle Wallin came from behind against Boise State’s James Van Herzeele and came away with the victory in a super tiebreak with a score of 7-5, 6-7 (4), 1-0 (4).
Sophomore Tyler Stewart achieved his first win as a Red Raider with his teammate Issac Arevalo in the first doubles victory of Friday evening. The duo defeated Utah State’s David Cierny and Sergi Mico Fenollar with a score of 9-7.
Freshman Sebastian Abboud and junior Dimitrios Azoidis teamed up and walked away with a victory against UTSA’s Tomas Pinho and Tiago Torres with a score of 9-7 and advanced to the quarterfinals along with Arevalo and Stewart.
On Saturday, Ribero defeated Texas A&M’s Noah Schachter, who is ranked No. 19 in ITA’s preseason rankings, in the quarterfinals with a score of 6-4, 6-4 to advance to the semifinals. In his semifinals match, he was defeated by No. 44 ranked Bradley Frye of USC with a score of 2-6, 4-6.
Abboud and Azoidis were eliminated in the quarterfinals in the main doubles draw to Oklahoma’s Baptiste Anselmo and Mark Mandlik with a score of 8-9 (1).
Stewart walked away with 3 wins on the day with two single victories and a doubles victory. He defeated UTSA’s Alan Magadan with a score of 6-3, 6-3, followed by a victory over Texas A&M’s JC Roddick by a narrow margin with a score of 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (4).
To end the evening, Stewart and Arevalo defeated Oklahoma’s Nathan Han and Justin Schlageter with a score of 8-3 to move on to the semifinals, where they fell to Texas A&M’s Trey Hilderband and Noah Schachter with a score of 2-8, ending the Red Raiders’ run in the tournament.
Up next for the Red Raiders will be the West Texas Pro Tennis Open which is set to start on Monday, Sept. 19, and will conclude on Sunday, Sept. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.