The Texas Tech men’s tennis team faced off against Tulsa at Michael D. Case Tennis Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma where the Red Raiders suffered a loss of 4-2 against the Golden Hurricanes.
The event started with doubles play, where Tech gained its first point on court two with sophomore Piotr Pawlak and fifth-year Franco Ribero pulling out a 6-3 win against Tulsa’s Stefan Hampe and Ezequiel Santalla.
On court one, Tulsa’s Kody Pearson Connor Di Marco answered back and shut down Tech's fifth-year Dimitrios Azoidis and senior Reed Collier with a result of 6-4, tying the doubles portion of the match at one.
Tech’s second-years Sebastian Abboud and Tyler Stewart did not allow Tulsa’s Daniel Siddall and Timothy Seger to take the lead, winning their match with a score of 6-4 to clinch the doubles point for the Red Raiders.
The Golden Hurricanes took over in singles play, as Tech senior Reed Collier couldn't get going against Kody Pearson and lost both of his sets (2-6, 6-7) on court one. Sophomore Sebastian Abboud fell short against Daniel Sidall (6-7, 4-6) on court six, giving the Golden Hurricanes a 2-0 lead.
Over on court four, Tulsa expanded their lead when Volodymyr Zakharov defeated Tech sophomore Tyler Stewart (5-7, 6-3, 6-1).
Fifth-year Franco Ribero put the Red Raiders on the scoreboard and beat Stefan Hampe (6-3, 3-6, 6-4) on court two to narrow the Golden Hurricanes' lead to 3-1
However, this was not enough as Tulsa gained another point when Callum Gale won against fifth-year Dimitrios Azoidis with a score of (7-6, 2-6, 6-0) on court three, as the Golden Hurricanes claimed the match 4-2.
Tech freshman Lorenzo Esquici and Tulsa’s Ezequiel Santalla traded sets on Court Five but neither contributed to the scoreboard. A quick turnaround awaits the Red Raiders, who are set to take on Wichita State on Monday in Wichita, Kansas.
