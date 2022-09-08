Texas Tech men's golf team finished third overall at the Frederica Cup on Sept. 7-8 at the Frederica Golf Club in Saint Simons Island, Ga. Coming in ranked No. 6 in the country, Tech finished behind two other top ten teams in the Vanderbilt Commodores, who finished first, and Oklahoma Sooners.
Tech shot -46 overall in the tournament, edging out the Georgia Bulldogs (-44) for third place.
Four players shot under par for the Red Raiders: senior Ludvig Aberg (-17), sophomore Calum Scott (-14), senior Jack Wall (-10) and junior Tyran Snyders (-4). As well, senior Ethan Davidson broke even and junior James Roller shot two over par.
Senior All-American Ludvig Aberg and sophomore Calum Scott both finished top-ten in individual rankings. Aberg finished third overall, and Scott tied for seventh overall.
Vanderbilt took home first and second in the individual rankings for the tournament, led by senior William Moll and junior Cole Sherwood.
The Red Raiders now look forward to the Inverness Intercollegiate on Sept. 26-27. The event will be hosted by the University of Toledo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.