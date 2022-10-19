No. 1 Texas Tech men's golf took home its second Big 12 Match Play title since 2019 Wednesday, defeating the University of Oklahoma 3.5-2.5 at Houston Oaks Country Club in Hockley. The Red Raiders had previously drew with the University of Texas in pool play to secure a spot in the championship match.
Tech was led by individual wins from seniors Ludvig Aberg and Jack Wall, with sophomore Calum Scott recording a half point on the final hole to clinch the title. For Aberg, the win marked his second Big 12 Match Play title in four years, according to Tech Athletics.
The performance at match play was Tech's second team victory of the fall season; the team have previously prevailed at the Inverness Intercollegiate Sept. 27.
The Red Raiders do not return to the green for the rest of the semester before ramping back up for Amer Ari Feb. 8.
