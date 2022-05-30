The Texas Tech men's golf team snagged a top-eight seed at the NCAA Golf Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., advancing them into the match-play portion of the tournament. The Red Raiders climbed one spot to No. 8 on Monday, setting up a matchup against Vanderbilt, who finished first.
Tech began the final day of stroke-play ninth in the standings, three strokes back of Arkansas for the final advancing spot. Senior Andy Lopez led the final-round charge, shooting one-under par (69) after finishing his opening round of stroke-play nine-over. Freshman Calum Scott came in right behind Lopez with an even-par performance.
Junior Ludvig Aberg, who received the Ben Hogan Award for the nation's top amateur golfer last week, shot one-over (72) in his final round. He finished stroke-play tied with Vanderbilt's Cole Sherwood and William Moll for 11th overall.
Sophomore Baard Skogen shot three-over (73) and sixth-year senior Sandy Scott finished with Tech's lowest individual score in the final round at four-over (74).
Tech will appear in the match-play portion of the NCAA Men's Golf Championships for the third time in program history, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders' tee-off against the Commodores is expected to start at 9:10 a.m.
