Texas Tech track and field wrapped up the 2023 Big 12 Indoor Championships hosted at the Sports Performance Center. The men’s team finished first place, securing Tech’s third Big 12 indoor championship in six years and first since going back-to-back in 2018-2019.
Totaling 159 points, the Red Raiders men’s squad ran away with the championship, as the next closest team, Oklahoma State, were 48 points behind. Tech created separation thanks in large part to men’s 60-meter hurdles and 60-meter dash groups.
Tech claimed all four top times in both the 60-meter hurdles and 60-meter dash. Junior Caleb Dean set a program and meet record in the hurdles at a time of 7.52 seconds, while sophomore Terrence Jones set a meet record in the dash clocking in at 6.48 seconds despite taunting the last 20 meters. Both competitors finished first place in their respective events
“In my 39 years I’ve never had six sprinters make the final and I’ve never had five hurdlers make the final,” head track coach Wes Kittley said. “This was a first for me, and I knew that we’d really come through in those two events … It takes the breath out of a lot of people when you do that.”
Dean and Jones were not the only men’s competitors to win Big 12 titles for the scarlet and black. Fifth year pole vaulter Zach Bradford finished first in the men’s pole vault with a distance of 5.63 meters, and senior Courtney Lindsey procured first-place in the men’s 200-meter dash with a personal best time of 20.13 seconds.
“It feels amazing,” Lindsey said. “We should’ve did it my first year here and second year, but injuries came in (and) played a part. So, it feels good this year to be at home and actually win it at home.”
Senior Chris Welch won the men’s triple jump on his final attempt, bringing home the gold with a distance of 16.19 meters.
Despite finishing fourth overall with 93.5 points, the women’s squad for Tech brought home multiple Big 12 titles as well.
Senior Demisha Roswell secured the Big 12 title in the women’s 60-meter hurdles, clocking in at 8.04 seconds. In the women’s triple jump, junior Anne-Suzanna Fosther-Katta took first overall with a distance of 13.76 meters.
Junior Rosemary Chukwuma finished second in the women’s 60-meter dash and third in the women’s 200-meter dash. Chukwuma managed to break her previous program record in the 200, putting up a new time at 22.68 seconds.
In total, Tech athletes won seven different Big 12 titles and claimed the overall trophy for the men. The Red Raiders will now look ahead to the National Indoor Championships on March 10-11 in Albuquerque.
“We’re going into this national meet better than we have almost any (year),” Kittley said. “2019 we also had a pretty good meet as you know here (but) I just feel like we’re a little more experienced. You see the Courtneys and the Calebs and those types of people running those personal bests in this meet. We won that meet in 2019 but these guys weren’t running these kinds of times."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.