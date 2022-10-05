Starting Sunday, Oct. 2 through Tuesday, Oct. 4, Texas Tech men’s golf competed in the Ben Hogan Invitational at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth.
The invitational featured 13 of the top 25 programs in the nation, including No. 1 Vanderbilt, No. 2 Stanford, and No. 4 Oklahoma. Going into the tournament, the Red Raiders ranked slightly behind the pack at No. 6, according to Tech Athletics.
As a team, Tech shot -6, which was good enough for second place. However, the team finished nine shots behind the leader, North Carolina, who finished at -15.
The invitational served as another strong outing for senior Ludvig Aberg, who currently occupies the No. 2 position in the World Ametuer Golf Ranking. The Swede finished tied for eighth out of 80 competing players, his third top ten finish in as many events this season, according to Tech Athletics. Aberg shot a 69 on day one, a 67 on day two, and a 71 on the final day to finish at -3 for the tournament.
Aberg’s effort wouldn’t be the only top 10 finish for the Red Raiders as sophomore Calum Scott had an almost identical stat line to his teammate. Scott shot a 68 on day one, a 69 on day 2, and a 70 on the final day. He finished at 207 and -3, along with Aberg, according to Tech Athletics.
Junior Tyran Snyders finished several spots down from his two teammates. Snyders shot a 71 on day one, a 72 on day two, and to conclude his run, Snyders shot a 67 on the last day, finishing with a stroke total of 210 while also finishing even. Snyders finished tied for 19th place, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders will have almost two weeks of rest before heading down to Houston to compete in the 2022 Big 12 Match Play Championships, beginning Oct. 17, and concluding on Oct. 19.
