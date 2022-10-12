Texas Tech men’s golf was announced as the No. 1 team in the nation Wednesday, according to the GolfStat poll. It is the first time since the 2019-2020 season that the team has achieved this honor, according to Tech Athletics.
The ranking comes after three consecutive top-three tournament finishes from Tech, one being a victory at Inverness Collegiate tournament. Most recently, the Red Raiders took part in the Ben Hogan Invitational, where they earned a second place finish among five of the top-6 teams in GolfWeek’s rankings.
Head coach Greg Sands was available to the media Wednesday afternoon and shared his thoughts on the No. 1 ranking.
“It is the first poll and it’s exciting, and it’s a testimony to these guys' hard work, but I think we’re viewing it the right way that that’s where we want to be at the end,” Sands said. “You can’t get there at the end if you don’t have a good start … we’re very proud of it because we’ve worked hard to get that but we’re also viewing it in the correct way.”
Leading the way on the course for the Red Raiders is senior Ludvig Aberg. Aberg currently sits at the No. 2 spot of the World Amateur Golf Rankings, but has been touted at the No. 1 spot in weeks previous.
Sands touched on Aberg’s leadership and how he has stayed focused throughout the season.
“I think his maturity almost outweighs everything of his positive attributes. His maturity, how he’s handled all the distractions and being able to still perform at that level,” Sands said. “For him to put together a good fall with a lot of distractions speaks to his maturity and his willingness to stay in the present and execute.”
Aberg and sophomore sensation Calum Scott have been the focal point of this season’s Tech squad and both golfers are listed among the top 10 individuals in GolfStat’s player rankings.
Sands continued by discussing Scott’s improvement in his second season as a Red Raider.
“He’s put on a bit of size, he’s got in the weight room and he hits the golf ball really far, which obviously in today’s day and age, you see in a lot of those players on top of the PGA Tour,” Sands said. “From what his brother’s done around here, he wants to break all of those records being a little brother. He’s a fierce competitor and he does better when the stakes are higher.”
Up next for the Red Raiders is their final competition of the fall with Big 12 Match Play in Houston. The three-day tournament will begin Monday, Oct. 17 through Wednesday, Oct. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.