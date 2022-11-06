Texas Tech men’s and women’s tennis teams concluded each of its fall seasons over the weekend. The men’s squad finished their season in the Fayetteville 15K and SEC-Big 12 Challenge while the women’s team concluded its season in the Big 12 Fall Invitational.
Junior Olle Wallin, who won back-to-back pro titles this fall, almost had a chance to make it three pro title victories but was defeated by Toby Samuel in the semifinals of the Fayetteville 15K. This was his third straight ITF semi finals appearance, according to Tech Athletics.
Two doubles pairs also participated in the tournaments for the Red Raiders. Wallin and senior Franco Ribero went down in the quarterfinals of the doubles draw, as well as senior Dimitrios Azoidis and sophomore Piotr Pawlak.
Sophomores Tyler Stewart and Sebastian Abboud represented the Red Raiders in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge in Tuscaloosa, Ala. where they were able to pick up two doubles victories as a duo. In addition, Abboud finished with a 1-2 singles record while Stewart finished with a 0-3 singles record.
In the final contest for the women’s Red Raiders, a total of ten wins were achieved in three days at the Big 12 Fall Invitational in Stillwater, Okla. Junior Camryn Stepp won her singles flight, achieving a 3-1 record, according to Tech Athletics. Freshman Yekaterina Dmitri chenko also went 3-1 in singles play, while No. 155 ranked Olivia Peet attributed one victory to the Red Raiders’ win total.
The Red Raiders put together a 3-1 in doubles play as well. The duo of Dmitrichenko and Stepp took two victories, with Peet and Dimitrichenko tallying one.
The men’s team will begin team play this spring Jan. 9 in against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn. The start of the spring season for the women’s squad is TBD, according to Tech Athletics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.