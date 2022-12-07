The curtain has been drawn on the 2022 Texas Tech football regular season. With that, the inaugural campaign for Tech head coach Joey McGuire has almost reached its end.
McGuire’s tenure opened to the excitement of Red Raider fans. Wins against Murray State and then-No. 25 Houston brought confidence that the Red Raiders would be able to make noise in the Big 12.
During McGuire’s introductory news conference on Nov. 9, 2021, Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt touched on the hope that the new head coach could lead the Red Raiders to be competitive in the league.
“We wanted somebody here to lead us to the top of the Big 12 conference,” Hocutt said about the hiring process. “Somebody who believed with every fiber in their body that they could help us achieve that, we succeeded in that.”
The optimism of the Tech fan base was not echoed on a national level, as the Red Raiders were picked to finish ninth place in the conference when the Big 12 unveiled its preseason poll July 7.
Despite being selected next-to-last in the poll, the Red Raiders captured a win in the conference opener against Texas Sept. 24. The victory was Tech’s first home win against the Longhorns since 2008.
That matchup against Texas was announced a sellout well before game day and it was one of two capacity crowds this season for Tech – the other coming against Baylor Oct. 29. It was the first time since 2018 that Jones AT&T Stadium hosted multiple sellouts in the same season, according to Tech Athletics.
Looking beyond the 2022 season, McGuire has made a name for himself on the recruiting side of the sport. With high school connections aplenty, the former Cedar Hill head coach has garnered the No.18 2023 recruiting class nationally, according to Rivals.
During the weekly coaches’ press conference Sept. 26, McGuire touched on how gaining wins at home affected recruiting and how the coaching staff was able to build connections with prospects.
“We’ve been telling these guys what it’s like when you have a fanbase like we do, whenever you can feel (the energy at) Jones AT&T (Stadium),” McGuire said. “(The fans) showed this is real. Every time something like this happens, it just gives you more and more backing that ‘Hey, this is what it really can be,’ easier to believe in and they can understand where they’re coming.”’
Tech was no stranger to victories in Lubbock where it finished with a record of 6-1, the best home tally for the Red Raiders since 2009, according to Tech Athletics. A final regular season record of 7-5 gave Tech bowl eligibility for a second straight year.
McGuire and the Red Raiders will travel to Houston to take on Ole Miss in the TaxAct Texas Bowl at 8 p.m. at NRG Stadium Dec. 28.
Following Tech’s victory over Oklahoma Nov. 26, McGuire gave his take on how he and his team handled expectations and what he hopes to see in the bowl game.
“As a whole, I’m proud of our guys. One thing we wanted to do was create a team that was going to fight,” McGuire said. “We talk about The Brand all the time, the toughest, hardest-working, most competitive team in the country, I think that’s who we are … . We’ll get ready to start prepping for whoever we play. I expect for it to be a great game and I expect for us to play at a really high level and continue to grow as a program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.