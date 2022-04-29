Texas Tech softball loses the first game of the series against No. 17 the University of Texas 4-2 Friday April 29. The loss pushed the Red Raiders to 22-24 on the season and are one loss away from losing four of the six Big 12 series.
Junior Kendall Fritz started her 28th game of the season in the series opener against the Longhorns and allowed seven hits and three runs in four innings pitched.
Fritz sat down the Longhorns in order to start the game off and allowed one hit in the second, holding Texas scoreless in the first two innings. The third inning was where the Longhorns would score their first run.
In the third, UT hit a solo home run to left center with two outs. Fritz would then give up a double but would work around the homer and double and get out of the inning. The fourth was the same with the Longhorns hitting their second solo home run of the game to tie the game up at two.
Fritz would later be pulled when she started the fifth inning allowing a leadoff double. Sophomore Olivia Rains replaced Fritz in the fifth and would later finish the game. According to Tech Athletics, Fritz’s ERA jumped up .20 points to 2.79.
Rains was credited the loss after she came into the game in the fifth inning, pushing her record to 1-7 on the season.
In Friday’s loss, Rains allowed both of her two runs in the fifth when she allowed a single down the left field line. Rains would later get out of the inning and would not allow another run in the final two innings of the ball game.
Rains pitched three innings and faced 13 batters, allowing two runs on four hits. After her 20th appearance of the season, Rains bumps her ERA up to 5.81, according to Tech Athletics.
In the batter's box, junior Payton Jackson and sophomore Riley Love recorded all four runs for the Red Raiders while also recording two of the four hits. The Red Raiders also struck out 14 times in the seven-inning game.
Love went 1-1 at the plate with two RBIs and a home run. Her home run came in the first inning after sophomore Arriana Villa singled to start the game off. The home run gave the Red Raiders an early 2-0 lead, a lead they held onto until the fourth inning.
For Jackson, she also hit a two-run home run, this time in the fifth inning to tie the game up at four. She finished the game 1-3 at the plate with two RBIs and a strikeout. According to Tech Athletics, Jackson is still leading the team with a .348 batting average.
With the loss, the Red Raiders are looking to avoid their second straight Big 12 series loss and fourth on the season.
Due to weather, games two and three will be played Saturday April 30 as a double-header. Game two will start at 12 p.m. with game three following right behind. Both games will also be streamed on ESPN+.
