The Texas Tech women’s basketball team dropped to 4-9 in Big 12 play Wednesday with a 84-57 loss to the No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma. Add a significant stat or something notable (record, streak, etc.)
Having dropped its last two games, Tech went on the road to Norman looking for a source of ignition heading into the final stretch of the season before tournament play.
Lady Raiders’ head coach Krista Gerlich opted for a different look against the Sooners, inserting freshman guard Kilah Freelon into the starting lineup for the first time this season. With Freelon’s addition, four out of Tech’s five starters were guards.
The Sooners started off the game with a 10-0 run, though the Lady Raiders responded with an 8-0 run. A 9-1 Oklahoma run sparked momentum heading into the second quarter, and the Sooners continued piling on into halftime, where they led 40-22. The Lady Raiders shot 27.3 percent in the first half.
Oklahoma guard Aubery Joens found herself in the double-digit scoring column at the half, putting up 11 points and three three-pointers, all of which came in the first quarter. Senior forward Bryn Gerlich paved the way for the Lady Raiders in the first 20 minutes, scoring eight points on 3-6 shooting.
The Lady Raiders’ shooting struggles continued to be prevalent in the second half, shooting 33.3 percent from the field in the third quarter as the Sooners embarked on a 7-0 run.
Tech’s shooting efforts improved in the final 10 minutes, but the Sooners shot 60 percent from the field in the fourth quarter and prevailed, 84-57. The loss dropped the Lady Raiders to 4-9 in Big 12 play.
Oklahoma had four players reach double digits, with Joens leading the way for the Sooners, as the guard finished with a double-double of 23 points (season-high) and 11 rebounds.
Tech finished with three players in the double-digit scoring column, combining for 37 out of 57 points for the game for the Lady Raiders. Freshman guard Bailey Maupin was the leading scorer for the Lady Raiders in the loss with 15 points.
The Lady Raiders will look to snap their three-game losing streak Saturday with a rematch against Oklahoma State at United Supermarkets Arena.
