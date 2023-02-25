The Texas Tech men's basketball team's NCAA Tournament chances took a hit Saturday, as the Red Raiders lost a heartbreaker to No. 24 TCU, 83-82, at United Supermarkets Arena. The loss ended a four-game winning streak for Tech, who dropped to 5-11 in Big 12 play.
“We have a very sad group in our locker room.”#TexasTech HC Mark Adams after falling to No. 24 TCU: pic.twitter.com/WbyO7jrvRA— Chris Williams (@ChrisWilliamsDT) February 25, 2023
Facing a 12-point deficit with 7:39 remaining, the Red Raiders clawed their way back and took a 80-79 lead with 1:43 remaining. Guards Mike Miles Jr. and De'Vion Harmon traded baskets for their respective teams in the final minute, and TCU forward JaKobe Coles sealed the win for the Horned Frogs with a pair of free throws.
With four seconds remaining after Coles' free throws, Tech opted to not use its final timeout and Harmon's half-court attempt was off-target as time expired. Tech head coach Mark Adams discussed the decision to forgo the timeout and said he regretted the decision in hindsight.
"We work on that play quite a bit, we thought we had a better chance at being organized because we knew what we were gonna do," Adams said. "I told the guys sorry, looking back I wish I had called timeout."
The Horned Frogs' 83 points marked the third-most by a Tech opponent in Big 12 play, as the Red Raiders struggled to get consistent stops on defense, namely against guard Mike Miles Jr.
The Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year finished with 24 points against the Red Raiders; he dropped 23 in their Dec. 31 meeting in Fort Worth.
"The biggest disappointment is we don't have one guy on this team that loves defense. We don't have a stopper, at times some guys will play it," Adams said. "We gotta fall back in love with defense, and that'll be the message this week."
On the offensive end, Tech was led by a trio of upperclassmen, as senior center Fardaws Aimaq (19), super senior forward Kevin Obanor (17) and senior guard De'Vion Harmon (18) combined for 54 points in the loss.
The Red Raiders controlled the pace early and maintained a six-point lead heading into the under-12 media timeout. The Horned Frogs immediately flipped the script coming out the break, mounting a 20-5 run over a four-minute stretch, as they feasted off multiple Tech turnovers and controlled the offensive glass.
TCU scored 15 of their 44 first-half points off nine Tech turnovers, while totaling 13 second-chance points heading into the break.
The Red Raiders got their home crowd back into it with an 11-4 run, cutting their deficit to two with 3:33 remaining after a layup from sophomore guard Jaylon Tyson.
TCU ended the half on a 11-4 run of its own, however, as the Red Raiders' turnover issues reemerged in the final two minutes. TCU guard Mike Miles Jr. gave the Horned Frogs a 44-35 lead with an open layup just before the first-half buzzer sounded, two of his game-high 15 points entering the break.
Tech scored the first five points of the second half, as the senior tandem of De'Vion Harmon and Fardaws Aimaq put pressure on the TCU defense throughout the final 20 minutes. Harmon's layup at 13:24 mark made it a 55-54 TCU lead, the closest the game had been since it was tied 18-18 early in the second half.
The Red Raiders fell apart for the next five minutes, as the Horned Frogs grew their lead to 12 with under eight minutes remaining. It was all Tech from there, as the Red Raiders embarked on a 18-8 run and took their first lead of the half on a Jaylon Tyson three-pointer with 1:43 remaining.
Miles put the Horned Frogs back in front with a layup on the other end, but Harmon responded with tough layup to give the Red Raiders a 82-81 lead with 12 seconds remaining.
After the Red Raiders fouled with seven seconds remaining, TCU found forward JaKobe Coles out of the inbounds and the sophomore drew a shooting foul with four seconds remaining.
"We knew they were fouling and we told Mike (Miles Jr.) to dribble up as hard as he could, as fast as he could so we can at least get it on the sideline," TCU head coach Jamie Dixon said. "It's a play we haven't run as much, but we used it there (and) we thought it was imperative that we were in a shooting position on the catch."
An 80 percent entering the game, Coles drained both free throws to give the Horned Frogs a one-point lead. Harmon's last-second attempt slammed off the backboard and Tech dropped its fifth home game of the season, 83-82.
The Red Raiders will look ahead to a trip to Lawrence, Kansas to take on the No. 3 Jayhawks on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.