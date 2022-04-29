At noon on Friday, former Utah Valley University and Mercer University redshirt-junior forward announced his commitment to playing for the Red Raiders next year via Twitter.
😁 excited to put my heart and soul on the line for the LBK❤️🖤❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/4MvYRIkId9— Fardaws Aimaq (@FardawsAimaq) April 29, 2022
Just one day prior, former University of Oregon and Oklahoma University point guard De’Vion Harmon did the same, returning to the Big 12 after playing a team-high 1101 minutes for the Ducks last season, according to Oregon Athletics.
Raider Nation, I’m Home 🖤 pic.twitter.com/SMuOspbIT0— De’Vion Harmon (@TheDH11) April 28, 2022
In his lone season at Oregon as a junior, Harmon played in 35 games and started in all but one and averaged
In his sophomore season, Harmon averaged 12.6 points per game with Oklahoma and started on a four-game streak of double-figure scoring, according to OU Athletics.
Harmon shot 41.5 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from behind the arc last season, slightly improving from his career rates prior to transferring to Oregon (41.2 percent from the field and 33.2 percent from three), according to Oregon Athletics.
Hours after announcing his decision, Harmon hinted at Aimaq’s impending decision.
I know you coming stop playin 🤣💯 https://t.co/QCVvp8Ym7e— De’Vion Harmon (@TheDH11) April 28, 2022
In 2020-21, Aimaq became the first player in Utah Valley history to win the WAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Year award while also earning WAC Men’s Basketball Defensive Player of the Year.
Last season, Aimaq averaged 18.9 points and 13.6 rebounds per game, a team-high in both categories, according to UVU Athletics. He also averaged 6.9 successful shots from the field in 14.2 attempts per game.
Aimaq scored a season-high 34 points by shooting 14-24 from the field against Pepperdine University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.