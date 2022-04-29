Adams relaying a message to his players

Men’s head basketball coach Mark Adams yells to his players during the first half of the NCAA March Madness Sweet 16 game at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California on March 24,2022.

 Wyatt Adams

At noon on Friday, former Utah Valley University and Mercer University redshirt-junior forward announced his commitment to playing for the Red Raiders next year via Twitter. 

Just one day prior, former University of Oregon and Oklahoma University point guard De’Vion Harmon did the same, returning to the Big 12 after playing a team-high 1101 minutes for the Ducks last season, according to Oregon Athletics. 

In his lone season at Oregon as a junior, Harmon played in 35 games and started in all but one and averaged 

In his sophomore season, Harmon averaged 12.6 points per game with Oklahoma and started  on a four-game streak of double-figure scoring, according to OU Athletics. 

Harmon shot 41.5 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from behind the arc last season, slightly improving from his career rates prior to transferring to Oregon (41.2 percent from the field and 33.2 percent from three), according to Oregon Athletics. 

Hours after announcing his decision, Harmon hinted at Aimaq’s impending decision. 

In 2020-21, Aimaq became the first player in Utah Valley history to win the WAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Year award while also earning WAC Men’s Basketball Defensive Player of the Year.

Last season, Aimaq averaged 18.9 points and 13.6 rebounds per game, a team-high in both categories, according to UVU Athletics. He also averaged 6.9 successful shots from the field in 14.2 attempts per game. 

Aimaq scored a season-high 34 points by shooting 14-24 from the field against Pepperdine University.

