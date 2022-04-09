The Texas Tech men's basketball team picked up its first transfer of the off-season when D'maurian Williams tweeted out that he was committing to the Red Raiders on Saturday.
#committed #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/NpY9YEdnEi— D'maurian Williams (@Dmaurian) April 9, 2022
The 6-foot-5 sophomore guard played his first two seasons at Gardner-Webb University where he was selected to the Big South Conference All-Freshman Team, according to Gardner-Webb Athletics.
In the 2021-22, Williams averaged 14.5 points and 4.6 rebounds in 31 games played, according to ESPN.
In Williams' most recent game, GWU’s loss to Winthrop University, he dropped 22 points on 7-12 shooting. The Gardner-Webb transfer had eight games where he scored more than 20 points in the 22 season, which pushed the bulldogs to a 18-13 record.
This is Mark Adams second transfer from the Big South conference in two years after he recruited senior Adonis Arms from Winthrop for the 2022 season. The Bulldogs and Williams did not play in the NCAA Basketball Tournament this past year.
Williams shot 39 percent from three in his sophomore campaign and 41 percent from the field. In 2021-22, he was one of 35 players who shot the three at 39 percent or better on at least 200 attempts.
In the 2022 season, the Red Raiders shot 31 percent from three, with senior Bryson Williams and junior Terrence Shannon Jr. shooting the highest. With both leaving this upcoming season, D'maurian Williams will fill a hole from behind the arc.
