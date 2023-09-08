Following last week’s loss to Wyoming, Texas Tech football (0-1) seeks a bounce back victory in their home opener Sept. 9 against No. 13 ranked Oregon (1-0).
The Ducks’ visit to Lubbock will mark Tech’s highest conference matchup against an AP-ranked opponent since the 2006 Cotton Bowl, when the Red Raiders took on No.13 ranked Alabama.
In a press conference on Sept. 4 ahead of the Oregon gameweek, Tech head coach Joey McGuire shared his first impressions of the Ducks after watching their film.
“They’re a really talented football team, and so it’s gonna be a great test for us,” McGuire said. “… You’re talking about an extremely talented team. We were looking at the number of snaps they’ve taken, they're one of the few teams probably in the country that are a little bit older than us.”
Chief among the experienced players for the Ducks is fifth-year quarterback Bo Nix who will be at the helm of an offense that finished third in total yards per game last season according to The Football Database. Nix, a preseason Heisman favorite, is coming off a three-touchdown performance in Oregon’s 81-point performance during their season opener.
In Tech’s game last week against Wyoming, Cowboy quarterback Michael Peasley led all rushers; many of his yards came off scrambles in the pocket. Tech defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter said in order to limit Nix’s impact on the game, his defense must improve upon last week’s performance.
“He does a great job if the play on the field is not there, extending the play, and if it’s still not there, taking it and running it and making big plays,” DeRuyter said. “That’s where we’ve really got to limit the damage that's done by someone like that.”
Along with Nix, McGuire said Oregon touts one of the best backfields in the country in juniors Bucky Irving and Noah Wittington. The tandem return as the team’s top-two leaders in scrimmage yards from last season, totalling 2,305 yards according to Oregon’s athletic page.
However, a strong running game cannot exist without strong O-line play, which DeRuyter said Oregon has in abundance.
“They’ve got a big, physical offensive line. They do a really good job,” DeRuyter said. “They really run their running scheme very, very well. They play with great pad level, they're athletic, and in protections you got a bunch of guys that got really good balance and length.”
Furthermore, Tech will have to attempt to contain Oregon’s run game without starting linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, who will miss the next 4-6 weeks. In his stead, DeRuyter said Ben Roberts, Tyrique Matthews, Wesley Smith and Ty Kana will all see increased playing time in the linebacking core.
As for defensive strategies, McGuire said the team will likely use their nickel and dime packages to field extra defensive backs, though they have to be mindful of the run. The second-year coach also said depending on down and distance, Tech will place a spy on Nix in an attempt to keep him contained in the pocket.
Though McGuire is aware of the NFL-level talent sprawled across Oregon’s offense, it’s the defensive side of the ball that has his attention.
“Defensively, their defensive line really stands out, very physical,” McGuire said. “As a defense, you’d expect that from a head coach who used to be a defensive coordinator. He was at Georgia and the way they play, you expect the guys on their defense to play really hard.”
When Tech has the ball, offensive coordinator Zach Kittley said his offense will be more aggressive in anticipation for a high-scoring shootout. Kittley said to expect the visitors to mix up coverages on the line of scrimmage and the secondary.
“If Oregon’s gonna come down, they're gonna press-man us and add a hat to the box, we’re gonna have to throw the football,” Kittley said. “If they’re gonna play two-high safeties then we’ve gotta do a good job in the run game and sprinkle in our RPO’s (Run/pass options).”
Airing on FOX, Tech will host Oregon 6 p.m. Sept. 9 at Jones AT&T Stadium.
Storylines to watch for:
Quarterback Tyler Shough, defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter, defensive passing game coordinator Marcel Yates, outside linebacker Terrell Tilmon face former team
Bo Nix attempts to further his Heisman candidacy with statement road win
