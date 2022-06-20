Texas Tech has announced former Texas A&M assistant coach, Craig Snider, as the new head coach for the softball program.
This hire comes after former head coach Sami Ward was fired back in the begging of May. Tech saw the former Director of Operations, Brooke Reed, as the interim coach. Reed recently took a a position at Louisiana Tech and now Snider will take over.
The Red Raiders has a losing 22-27 record and finished the season with a four-game losing streak.
The softball program has seen one veteran leave the program, junior Payton Jackson. Jackson has announced her commitment to Mizzou and will play in the SEC, according to her Twitter.
Snider won a National Championship with Florida State in 2018 and has almost 20 years of experience in the coaching field, according to Texas A&M Athletics. Snider was on the Aggie staff for about a year and now will don the scarlet and black.
