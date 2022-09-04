The Red Raiders went undefeated in the Bulldog Classic that took place on Sep. 2-3 in Athens, Ga., beating the Charleston Cougars, Charlotte 49ers and Georgia Bulldogs. Texas Tech volleyball is now 6-0 for the first time since coach Tony Graystone was hired, according to Tech Athletics.
Senior outside hitter and 2021 1st team All-Big 12 player Kenna Sauer put up two double-doubles during the tournament, totaling one against Charleston and one against Georgia. She now has three double-doubles on the season.
Junior setter Reese Rhodes continued to be a focal point of the offense for the Red Raiders, putting up 47 assists against Charlotte and 45 assists against Georgia. With 235 total assists on the season, she has more than doubled her assist total from last season in 6 games.
Texas Tech's closest match of the tournament came against Georgia, who was also 5-0 at the time. The Bulldogs refused to give any sets away, as all four were decided by five points or less.
Against Charleston, the Red Raiders were able to procure their third sweep of the season. Texas Tech capitalized on mistakes by the Cougars throughout the third set, winning by twelve points to close out the match.
Sophomore defensive specialist Maddie Correa provided defense for the Red Raiders against Charlotte, as Texas Tech allowed 25 kills to the 49ers junior outside hitter Emani Foster. Correa's 15 digs, alongside a 22-kill performance from Sauer, helped the Red Raiders take the match in four sets.
With a 6-0 start under the Red Raiders' belt, they now look forward to yet another tournament with the Adidas invitational coming up on Sep. 9-11.
