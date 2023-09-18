Key notes from Texas Tech football’s weekly press conference on Sept. 18 from the Spike Dykes meeting room at the Football Training Facility.
Head coach Joey McGuire:
Through three games, MGuire assessed what he thinks West Virginia has improved on in comparison to last year's group.
“You can see from last year to this year, the improvements on defense. They’re playing really well on defense the numbers show it,” McGuire said. “And then offensively, they have one of the best run games right now in the country… They really lean on their offensive line that’s a really experienced group.”
Heading into the Big 12 slate, McGuire said that defense needs to build off Saturday's win by continuing to create turnovers while maintaining integrity in pass-rush situations.
“We’ve got to continue causing turnovers, though it was big the other night (against Tarleton State). It started off, usually when you cause turnovers, it kind of happens in bunches,” McGuire said. “We started off the year with Wyoming with two and scoring points off of that, and none against Oregon, and three the other night. … Defensively, I thought it was better at times, but I think we’ve got to do a better job of our rush lanes. That’s been really frustrating for me being a D-line coach of just being more consistent.”
Fresh off a dominant rushing performance, McGuire said his offensive line played their best game, particularly the center and the right side of the O-line. However, McGuire said he wants more consistency from the left guard and left tackle positions.
Gearing up for the challenge of a road game, McGuire said he contacted Tech head basketball coach Grant McCasland for tips on how to manage a tough environment.
“I actually texted Coach McCasland this morning. I sent him a slide of one of the powerpoints I used yesterday with the players,” McGuire said. “It’s the first time I’ve used it with this group. It’s talking about playing on the road... And I ask him, is there anything you do or think about on the road? He (McCasland) was just talking about pulling tighter, even from the huddle. How tight are your huddles? Coming out of breaks, really feeding off of each other’s energy.”
Ahead of saturday’s matchup with the Mountaineers, McGuire gave the following injury updates:
Cam’Ron Valdez, Joseph Adedire, Coy Eakin, Tyler Owens, Tyrique Matthews, and Baylor Cupp all set to return against WVU
Linebacker Trent Low (knee) out for the remainder of the season
Tech Defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter:
Following the 41-3 victory over Tarleton State, DeRuyter praised the execution of his defensive gameplan.
“I was happy with how we started the football game, three straight series of three-and-out,” DeRuyter said. “We went in the game knowing that they were gonna take some shots, and I thought, the vertical passing game of course, we did a great job of kind of taking that away from them.”
Freshman outside linebacker Dylan Spencer played his first collegiate snap in Tech’s victory Saturday. DeRuyter said Spencer impressed him with his physicality.
“Dylan Spencer kind of confirmed in our minds that he can make plays,” DeRuyter said. “He’s got some one-technique work still to do and just get lined up right, but he was very, very physical. He’ll earn some more playing time.”
While DeRuyter said he was happy with the turnovers his secondary created, he still has expectations for them that need to be met.
“I think you gotta have an awareness of when you have a deep coverage, where the numbers are,” DeRuyter said. “We didn’t do that all the time on Saturday. Everything we base off of numbers and you gotta be inside the numbers.”
Tech Offensive coordinator Zach Kittley:
Ahead of Tech’s matchup with West Virginia who have created five turnovers this season, according to WVU Athletics, Kittley revisited Tech’s ball security issues.
“The number one thing every week, in all red caps, as big as it can be, says protect the football,” Kittley said. “That's the number one importance every week no matter who you're playing.”
With three full games in the books, Kittley assessed his revamped offensive line and praised their development.
“From Wyoming to Oregon to this last weekend, I think they (Tech’s offensive line) improved,” Kittley said. “Monroe (Mills) got out of sorts a little bit on a few plays there, but man I thought they were playing really hard. I thought Rusty Statts had probably his best game of the year. I thought we did a really good job of creating movement in the run game, especially early on.”
Tech junior receiver Jordan Brown accumulated a career-high 73 yards in Tech’s most recent matchup. Kittley shared his high praise of Brown as a game-changing receiver.
“I think what you see with Jordan (Brown) is he’s very elusive,” Kittley said. “He’s a very, very talented route runner, and he brings a different element than just your straight line speed.”
